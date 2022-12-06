RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two men were arrested last week after they allegedly attempted to steal the catalytic converter off a vehicle, according to the Richmond Police Department.

On Nov. 30 at approximately 4 a.m., officers responded to a call about individuals being spotted underneath a vehicle in a parking lot located in the 3800 block of West Broad Street. Police said they were also alerted to sounds of a saw cutting metal in the same parking lot.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they saw a pickup truck trying to leave the parking lot. According to a statement from Richmond Police, the officers stopped the truck and detained the two men inside — now identified as the suspects, 44-year-old Charles Hayes, of Richmond, and 43-year-old Christopher Seay, of Chesterfield County — for questioning.

A witness near the scene took the officers to the area in the parking lot where Hayes and Seay were reportedly seen crawling under a vehicle. Police said the officers also found a partially detached catalytic converter and a handheld motorized saw tool in the pickup truck. Hayes and Seay were subsequently arrested in connection to the attempted catalytic converter theft.

“Thefts of catalytic converters have been a problem across the region,” Fourth Precinct Acting Captain Adrienne Gardner said in a statement. “One can assist in preventing theft of your catalytic converter by making an appointment at a local Midas of Richmond shop and they will spray paint your converter for FREE to reduce the likelihood it can be re-sold if stolen to deter the thefts.”

According to Richmond Police, Hayes and Seay have both been charged with the felony offense of tampering with a catalytic converter. Hayes was also charged with felony possession of burglary tools.

Anyone with more information about the attempted catalytic converter theft is asked to call Richmond Police’s Property Crimes Lt. B. Prendergast at 804-646-4195, or submit a web tip through P3 Tips.