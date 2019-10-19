Police asking for info following ‘suspicious situation’ in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are alerting citizens of a suspicious situation that took place Friday evening in Richmond.

Officers responded to the intersection of Spaine Street and Merry Oaks Avenue at 6 p.m. for reports of a suspicious incident. Witnesses told police a man had confronted three juveniles, one female and two males, while they were walking towards Broadrock Boulevard on the sidewalk.

It is believed that the juveniles entered the man’s car after the confrontation, according to Richmond police, however it is unclear if they entered “voluntarily or against their will.”

Police are asking anyone who may have seen this incident or anyone who has information to call Detective Steve Kendell at 804-387-5844 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

LATEST STORIES: