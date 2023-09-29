RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officers with the Richmond Police Department responded to Huguenot High School today after multiple fights were reported.

Richmond School Board member for the 4th District Jonathan Young told 8News that school resource officers called in backup from police.

According to Young, around 10 additional officers were called to the school around 11:30 a.m.

The news comes a little over a month after the high school was placed under lock and teach for another fight that involved at least one student getting slammed into a brick wall.

