RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old from Virginia Beach is in custody after police say he hit an officer with his car during a car club meet in Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, at around 10:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, officers were called to the 700 block of South Belvidere Street after it was reported that the southbound lanes of the Lee Bridge were blocked by an illegal car club meet.

When the officers got to the bridge, they saw hundreds of people cars “engaged in dangerous, unlawful activity.” The officers were trying to diffuse and disband the gathering when one was struck by a vehicle. The officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Ryan Anderson of Virginia Beach was arrested and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, blocking a roadway and dangling objects from a vehicle’s mirror.

Anyone with information about the car club meet is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.