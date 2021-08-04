Police chase results in crash, two bystanders help trooper restrain driver

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said a man was arrested after a police chase on Chippenham Parkway on Wednesday morning.

According to state police, around 11 a.m. a driver was speeding on Chippenham Parkway at Jahnke Road. A state trooper attempted to pull over the speeding driver but they refused to stop and a chase started.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old David Outten, then took the ramp to Patterson Avenue but ran off the road. He then crashed into a fence and a tree on North Thompson Street.

Following the crash, Outten and his passenger got out of the car and tried to run away. He struggled with the state trooper until two bystanders came over to help the trooper to control the suspect.

Both the trooper and Outten were treated for injuries at the hospital and are expected to fully recover. Law enforcement found the passenger and released her from the scene.

Outten has been taken to the Richmond City Jail and charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer, felony eluding, misdemeanor eluding, obstruction of justice, reckless driving by speed 90/55, reckless driving, driving while revoked, and failure to wear seatbelt.