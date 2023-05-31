RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department (RPD) has identified the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash on Broad Street Monday night,

Police say 38-year-old Galvin Sizemore, of North Chesterfield, was riding a motorcycle through the city Monday, May 29 when he ran a red light at the intersection of East Broad and North 2nd streets around 9:20 p.m. The RPD Crash Team determined that as Sizemore was passing through the intersection, he crashed into the passenger side of a sedan.

Sizemore was found down in the road by responding police officers and was taken to the hospital where he died from his injury Monday night.

Police said the woman driving the sedan remained at the scene and was not injured in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator W. Kress at 804-646-0280.