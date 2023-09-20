RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were shot and killed in Richmond on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The pair have since been identified by Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards at a news conference for the department’s initiative, Operation Safe Summer.

The two men mark the fourth and fifth shooting victims to be killed in the past five days in the city. Both were shot and killed in Richmond in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The first was identified as Terrell Hancock, who was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike. Officers responded to the scene around 12:45 a.m. and pronounced Hancock dead at the scene.

Just hours later, officers were called to the 1400 block of Overlook Street around 5:15 a.m. for the report of a person down. Upon their arrival, Edwards said police found 51-year-old Terrone Flemming shot dead inside a home.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Willoughby Court around 6:45 p.m. to find Malachi Dunbar, 19, of Richmond, had been shot. Dunbar was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Officers were called to investigate the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Drewery Street around 3 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Lavon Page, 62, of Richmond, unresponsive in his front yard after having been shot. Page was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, police reported Lionel White Jr., 55, had been arrested in connection to the homicide.

Friday, Sept. 15

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Phaup Street near the Fairfield area of Richmond, where they found Antoine Christian, 23, of Richmond, in an apartment with a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were attempted, but Christian was pronounced dead at the scene.

