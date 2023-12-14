RICHMOND (WRIC) – Three people are dead and a fourth is in a hospital in Richmond after two shootings in the city’s Southside and one in the East End.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, at around 4:50 p.m., an armed robbery and homicide occurred at a Dollar General located at 3301 Richmond Highway, where a male employee was shot. The employee was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injury.

At around 7:59 p.m., less than two miles away from the Dollar General, officers responded to a shooting at the 3400 block of Irvington Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found Jeffrey Ludlow, 32, of Prince William County with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the two shootings were not related.

At about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, a double-shooting took place on the 2300 block of Rosetta Street in the Fairfield Court area of Richmond’s East End.

According to police, when they arrived at the scene, they found two adult men with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a local hospital, where one died due to his injury.

According to Richmond Chief of Police Rick Edwards, the rate of homicides this December has been low, despite the series of shootings that took place “back to back” on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

According to Richmond officials, the city has surpassed the total number of homicides from last year — with 59 homicides in 2022, and 62 so far in 2023. However, Chief Edwards said the number of non-fatal shootings this year has decreased by 29%.

“So that’s really important. And all of those shootings are potential murders there, attempted murders. And so we’re seeing a lot of success in that area,” Chief Edwards said.

Chief Edwards urges gun owners to be smart about where and how they store their guns.

“It’s guns being stolen out of cars that are ending up in the hands of criminals. So we’re begging our residents that if you own a firearm, to safely secure it,” Chief Edwards said.

Richmond, along with other East Coast cities, is also experiencing an increase in ghost guns — or unregulated guns without serial numbers that are usually made with 3D-printed parts and can be obtained without a background check.

The gunshots that rang out in these three fatal shootings will have lasting impacts on the friends and family of those involved.

“The three people who have passed away in the last 24 hours in our city, all had family. They all had people who loved them,” said Chief Edwards. “They all have loved ones whose lives are forever changed.”

Officers are still investigating the shootings, which they say are all unrelated to each other. Anyone with information about these incidents are encouraged to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.