RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police has now confirmed details about a potential suspect vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of a deadly shooting on Maury Street in South Richmond last month.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Maury Street around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found 56-year-old Tegene Birke of Richmond unresponsive in a parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. Birke was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police have now confirmed that a suspect vehicle was seen leaving Maury Street around the time of the shooting. According to police, the vehicle is a red or burgundy Nissan Altima that is estimated to be about eight to ten years old. At the time of the shooting, the car appeared to have damage to one of the side windows and was also missing the front license plate.

According to police, the car was occupied by two young black males.

Credit: Richmond Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective P. Ripley with the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-0423.