RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police continue to search for the owner of No Limit Towing and Recovery after serving the business a warrant for grand larceny.

Officers swarmed the business located at 4505 Richmond Highway around 9 a.m. Friday morning. After breaking through the locked chain link fence to get to the impound lot, officers were seen carrying boxes of records and other evidence out of the business.

This action came after an almost year-long investigation into the business, which was accused of overcharging residents, illegally towing and stealing cars.

On Friday, Aug. 11, Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards mentioned that the department was in negotiations with friends and family of the owner, Sherral Crawley. However, as of Monday, Crawley has not turned herself in.

A number of residents in the area, including Kaye Davis, reached out to 8News after they said they fell victim to the company’s actions.

“You’re supposed to feel comfortable and not worried about the outside. With so much crime and stuff going on, you wouldn’t think businesses would try to scam people, which they are doing now,” said Davis.

Other Metro Richmond residents raised concerns about the other business Crawley may have owned at some point. When asked how many businesses Crawley owned and what those businesses were, lead investigator Sergeant Nicholas Castrinos said, “a lot.”

On Friday Aug. 11, No Limit Towing & Recovery was served a warrant by the Richmond Police Department. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson/8News)

According to the State Corporation Commission website, — a state agency with regulatory authority over many business and economic interests in Virginia — Crawley is also listed as the business owner of Done Deal Notary Services and Let’s Ride Transportation Services. Police said they are not aware of any criminal activity from these businesses or others.

If someone suspects that they have fallen victim to another one of Crawley’s businesses, they are encouraged to file a police report by calling the non-emergency number at (804) 646-5100 or connecting with Det. Sgt. Castrinos at 804-646-1144 or by email at towinginvestigation@rva.gov.