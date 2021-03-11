Police ID woman killed in Richmond house fire on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the woman found inside of a burning home on W 34th Street on Wednesday.

The home near Forest Hill Park caught fire sometime before 2:45 p.m. Richmond Fire Department crews saw smoke coming from inside the home when they arrived on scene.

Firefighters had to force their way inside the residence. They found a fire coming from the kitchen and smoke throughout the home.

Inside they found a woman in the kitchen, she was pronounced dead on the scene. RPD says the woman’s name is Elizabeth Adams.