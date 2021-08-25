Police identify 34-year-old bicyclist killed by driver on Hull Street Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified 34-year-old Reuben Silva as the man hit and killed while riding his bike on Sunday.

Just a few minutes past midnight on Sunday, police said that they responded to Hull Street Road near Southside Plaza for reports of a car hitting a bicyclist.

Once on scene, police found Silva suffering from injuries on the eastbound side of the road. Police pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the crash scene with Silva.

Silva had been biking eastbound in one of the lanes when he was hit.

Anyone with information can call RPD Crash Team Investigator Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.