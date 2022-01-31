Police identify 51-year-old man shot, killed at Belt Atlantic Apartments in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have identified the man killed in a shooting at the Belt Atlantic Apartments on Midlothian Turnpike Saturday night.

Police have identified 51-year-old Vernon Pope, Jr., as the man killed in the shooting.

Police responded Saturday night around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a person shot at the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found the adult male, Pope, in an apartment down and unresponsive from the gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.