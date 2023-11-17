RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has now identified the victim of a shooting who was found unresponsive on a sidewalk before dying in hospital.

Shortly before 5:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of T Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 66-year-old Keith Turner of Richmond — lying down unresponsive on the sidewalk.

Turner had an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

“Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are examining evidence and video from nearby security cameras as they continue this investigation,” a spokesperson with the department said.

Anyone with information on this homicide is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324.