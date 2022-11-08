RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Police Department is continuing to investigate a crash that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old pedestrian in the Fan District on Monday.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, officers were called to the 400 block of North Robinson Street for the report of a pedestrian-vehicle crash.

Upon their arrival, officers found an injured man — now identified as 75-year-old David Barnett of Richmond — lying in the middle of the intersection of North Robinson Street and Kensington Avenue.

Barnett was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to police.

Following an investigation launched by the Richmond Police Department’s Crash team, it was determined that Barnett had been attempting to cross the street towards Stafford Avenue just south of the intersection when he was struck by the vehicle.

Police said the Crash Team has interviewed the driver but is also calling on the public to provide any additional information by contacting Crash Team Investigator R. Jamison at 804-646-1665.