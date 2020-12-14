Police identify Concord Avenue shooting victim

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department has determined the identity of the man found shot on the steps of a residence on Concord Avenue on Saturday.

The victim was Allen Frazier, a man in his 50s.

Richmond police officers had responded to the scene at 10:43 a.m. for reports of a person down. They located Frazier suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.