Police identify man fatally shot during Shockoe Bottom quadruple shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the person fatally shot during a quadruple shooting in Shockoe Bottom earlier this month.

The victim, 24-year-old Da’Vonta McLaurin, was killed on Father’s Day, June 20. 8News learned from family members in the days after the shooting that he was the father of three children. McLaurin’s mother also told 8News that his father was shot in the rib during the shooting.



. McLaurin’s children, ages 5, 7 and 8, are now forced to grow up without a dad. (Photos provided by family members)

Police say that the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Crane Street. Once called to the scene, officers found McLaurin suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The other three victims arrived at the hospital on their own.

The shooting had broken out in a parking lot near the Exxon on East Broad Street. Police have been called to this same area about 2,000 times in the last five years. Business owners and residents told 8News that the gas station and the parking lot on Crane Street are ‘hot spots’ for violence and crime.