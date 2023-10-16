RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the man who they say was found dead in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck in Richmond’s Southside on Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 1500 block of Columbia Street in Richmond’s Southside at around 6:31 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 for a report of a person shot.

When they got there, the responding officers found 49-year-old Julius Brown of Richmond unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

It was determined that Brown was driving the truck heading south on Columbia Street before it left the roadway and struck a tree.

Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead inside a pickup truck in Richmond’s Southside Sunday, Oct. 15 (Photo: Priscilla Anderson)

Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead inside a pickup truck in Richmond’s Southside Sunday, Oct. 15 (Photo: Victoria Lucas/8News)

Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead inside a pickup truck in Richmond’s Southside Sunday, Oct. 15 (Photo: Victoria Lucas/8News)

Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead inside a pickup truck in Richmond’s Southside Sunday, Oct. 15 (Photo: Victoria Lucas/8News)

Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead inside a pickup truck in Richmond’s Southside Sunday, Oct. 15 (Photo: Victoria Lucas/8News)

Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead inside a pickup truck in Richmond’s Southside Sunday, Oct. 15 (Photo: Victoria Lucas/8News)

Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead inside a pickup truck in Richmond’s Southside Sunday, Oct. 15 (Photo: Victoria Lucas/8News)

Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead inside a pickup truck in Richmond’s Southside Sunday, Oct. 15 (Photo: Victoria Lucas/8News)

Anyone who has information related to this incident or who saw suspicious activity in the area of Richmond Highway and Columbia Street between Saturday night and Sunday morning to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.