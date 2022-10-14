RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have identified the driver who died after crashing a van into a home in the city on Thursday.

John Johnson of Cartersville, Virginia, was driving a van in Richmond on Oct. 13 when he crashed through one home’s fence and then into another home in the 2400 block of Buford Avenue, according to police.

Johnson was the only person in the van and died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital, police said. He was 59.

Photo: Tyler Hall / 8News

Officers responded to the intersection of Buford and Lynhaven avenues after receiving a report of a crash in the area. Police said nobody was in the house when it was hit.

Richmond police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.