RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers have identified the man who was fatally shot in Montrose Heights on the night of Thursday, May 19.

Officers responded to random gunfire on the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road at approximately 11:48 p.m., near the Ashley Oaks Apartments next to Gillies Creek Park. There, they found 18-year-old Ashod Edwards, of Richmond, who had been shot in the head. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information about this ongoing investigation to call Richmond Police at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

