RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the man who died after a shooting last night on Floyd Avenue in Richmond’s Fan neighborhood, whose death is now being investigated as a homicide.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5 at around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to a duplex at the 2300 block of Floyd Avenue for a report of unknown trouble. When officers arrived, they found a man down and unresponsive in the home.

The man had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond Police detectives have now identified the man as 48-year-old Michael Jones, of Richmond.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Plaskett at 804-646-3431.