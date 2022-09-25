RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist who collided fatally with an SUV Saturday night on the South Side of Richmond has been identified.

Richmond Police say Allenmichael Marrs, a 31-year-old man who lived in Charlottesville is the motorcyclist who died at the scene of the collision at 6:13 p.m.

The SUV driver was traveling east in the 3500 block of East Broad Rock Road, trying to turn north onto the 700 block of East 35th Street, when Marrs, who was driving his motorcycle, collided with the SUV, a report said. The SUV driver remained at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, the report said.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department Crash Team Investigator W. Kress at 804-646-0280.