RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the officer involved in a shooting that took place on Dec. 6 in Richmond’s Southside, where four men were arrested.

Richmond Police said Sergeant Cody Adams was the officer involved in the Dec. 6 shooting that took place in the 3100 block of Decatur Street just before midnight.

According to police, officers were attempting to apprehend “known wanted individuals” who were inside a parked car on Decatur Street. When officers approached the car in an attempt to detain the individuals, a male in the passenger seat fired shots at Adams.

Adams then returned fire with his service weapon, according to officials. Following the shooting, Adams was placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The man who shot at the officer — identified as Calique Harris, 18, of Richmond — was arrested after he arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Harris was also served with an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant from Chesterfield County for contempt of court.

The other suspects inside the car during the shooting were also caught and charged with the following:

Devone Brown, 18, of Richmond : Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Corey Hewitt, 21, of Chesterfield County : Possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm with an extended magazine

: Possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm with an extended magazine Kemonte Mayo, 18, of Henrico County: Outstanding Henrico County arrest warrants for strangulation, simple assault, and destruction of property

Police are continuing to investigate this incident and anyone with information is encouraged to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926.