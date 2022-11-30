RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department has identified a person of interest in a robbery and carjacking that happened on Tuesday afternoon at the university’s medical school campus.

According to VCU Police, two suspects initially abandoned their car after an accident on Interstate 95. At this time, the reason they fled the scene of the accident is unknown. Police said the two suspects then ran to VCU’s MCV campus.

Surveillance video from VCU’s D parking deck shows two people running at 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Police were called to that location on 13th Street for a robbery and carjacking just after 3 p.m.

A VCU employee told police he parked his car and was walking toward an elevator when he heard two people yelling for help. The employee said he stopped to check on them and they assaulted him. The employee said the two suspects took his car keys and other personal items.

Theodore Carter. Photo: VCU Police

Police have identified 21-year-old Theodore Carter as a person of interest.

John Venuti is the police chief for the VCU Police Department.

“This incident yesterday was very, very much out of the ordinary to happen on our property,” Venuti said. “Should people come to VCU or VCU Health with bad intentions, we as a police department are going to respond very, very aggressively, because it’s our responsibility to keep students, faculty and staff safe here at VCU.”

One suspect is described as wearing a purple shirt, black pants and yellow and black shoes. He also has a faded haircut. The other was seen wearing a green hoodie with a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

“VCU police are increasing patrols on all of our parking decks,” Venuti said.

Images of the suspects from security cameras at the VCU parking facility. Photos: VCU Police.

According to police, the suspects drove away in a green 2015 Lexus with the license plate tag UHG4188. The VCU employee was treated for minor injuries from the incident and released Tuesday night.

Virginia State Police are handling the accident investigation and VCU Police are handling the robbery investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the two suspects or has any information about this incident should call VCU Police at 804-828-1196.