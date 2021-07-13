Police identify pedestrian struck and killed in hit-and-run, still searching for driver responsible

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is still searching for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a man on Broad Rock Boulevard over the weekend.

Police have identified the pedestrian killed in the crash as 36-year-old Sebastian Herrera-Cano of Richmond.

While officials are not sure who was driving the car that hit Herrera-Cano they are asking the public to look for a 2020 or 2021 white Ford Escape SUV. They expect the Escape could have damage on the front passenger side and the undercarriage on the right side.

The hit and run occurred around 2 a.m. on Saturday. Officers received calls for a hit-and-run and found Herrera-Cano suffering serious injuries in the block near Epperson Avenue. The Ford Escape driver had left the scene before police arrived.

Herrera-Cano was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.