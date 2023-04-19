RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A 40-year-old Richmond man was killed in a shooting near a business in the city’s East End over the weekend, police said.

Seymour Burton Jr. was found on April 16 on a sidewalk in the 2300 block of Reed Street with gunshot wounds to his legs. Responding officers applied tourniquets to Burton’s injuries and he was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Detectives believe Burton was shot just before 1 a.m. near a business at the corner of Redd Street and Mechanicsville Turnpike. Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of Burton’s death.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996.