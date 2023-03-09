RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in the city’s Southside Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Hollister Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 to help members of the fire department who had found a woman who had been shot.

The woman, identified as 39-year-old Asha Hite, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915.