Police identify the victim of Sunday evening’s homicide on Admiral Gravely Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of Sunday evening’s homicide on Admiral Gravely Boulevard.

The victim was Tequan Greenhowe, who was in his 20s.

Around 6 p.m. police received several reports of a shooting. At the scene they found Greenhowe who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The Greenhowe was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Greenhowe was one of two homicides that occurred in the neighborhood that day.

Police responded to a reported shooting at 12:30 p.m. Once officers arrived to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard they located Shaheem King, a man in his 20s. King, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said they were working to determine if the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

