Police identify victim of Saturday’s fatal pedestrian accident near Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Crash Team has identified the victims of Saturday’s fatal pedestrian crash near the Virginia War Memorial.

The victim has been identified as William Ashlock, 61, of Richmond.

Police said they were called to the intersection of South Belvidere and Holly streets for the report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian at about 8:50 p.m. on Sept. 18. When officers arrived they found Ashlock down and unresponsive in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation determined that Ashlock was crossing South Belvidere Street at the intersection of Holly Street when a southbound vehicle struck him while Ashlock was in the left travel lane.

The driver who hit Ashlock, a man, stayed at the sense. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator Peterson at (804) 646-1511 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.