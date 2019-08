RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have begun conducting a death investigation Thursday after a body was found inside a Richmond residence.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Albany Avenue at 12:03 p.m. on Aug. 22 after a man was found dead inside a residence in the neighborhood, a release from Richmond Police said. Police said there is no current threat to the area.

No other details were made available.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.