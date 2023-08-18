RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A man was found shot to death Thursday night in Richmond’s Randolph neighborhood, police said.

Richmond police responded to the 900 block of South Lombardy Street at 7:05 p.m. on Aug. 17 for a reported shooting. Authorities found a man in the area suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A homicide investigation is underway. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.