Police investigating after man shot in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in Richmond’s Gilpin Court overnight.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Hickory Street at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a possible shooting.

Once on scene, officers found a 25-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with a possibly life-threatening gunshot wound.

At this time, there’s no information about the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.