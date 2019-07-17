Police investigating after man shot in Gilpin Court

Breaking News
Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in Richmond’s Gilpin Court overnight.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Hickory Street at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a possible shooting.

Once on scene, officers found a 25-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with a possibly life-threatening gunshot wound.

At this time, there’s no information about the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.  All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

