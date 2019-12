RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Richmond’s southside early Friday morning.

Officers were called to Tree Haven Drive near Hull Street Road just after 6 a.m. At the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, but is expected to recover, police said.

At this time, there’s no suspect information.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at (804) 780-1000 or submit your tip through the P3 Tips App.