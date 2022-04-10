RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Highland Park Saturday afternoon.

At around 2:14 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 3400 block of Carolina Avenue for a reported stabbing.

Responding officers found an adult male with a stab wound who was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or use the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.