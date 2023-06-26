RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and VCU Campus Police Departments are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Sunday night.

Police responded to 1111 West Broad Street near the parking deck at 7:15 p.m. The victim told officers a person approached them on a bicycle and shot them in the face with a pellet gun on West Grace Street nearby.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a Black male with dreadlocks. He was reportedly wearing a tank top and sneakers.

The Richmond Police Department is leading the investigation. If you have any information, contact the department at 804-646-5112.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.