RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a death that happened at a cemetery in February as a homicide.

According to police, officers were called to Mount Cavalry Cemetary on the 1400 block of South Randolph Street at around 11:42 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14 for a report of a person down.

When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Rachel Scott of Beaverdam inside a Gothic-style chamber with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have determined this event to be a homicide and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.