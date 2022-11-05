RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating the death of a man after he was shot multiple times in southside Richmond, near Route 1, on Saturday evening.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, officers responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Lancelot Avenue for a reported unknown disturbance, which was later upgraded to a person shot.

At the scene, officers found one victim, identified as an adult male, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Richmond Police Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Virginia medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Reeses at 804-646-0712, or submit a web tip through P3 Tips. Those who send tips using either method may choose to remain anonymous.