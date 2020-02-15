Police investigating fatal crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police tell 8News a fatal crash investigation is underway in Richmond.
Officers were called to the intersection of Broad Rock Road and Midlothian Turnpike for a crash with possible injuries.
The vehicle was overturned.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
