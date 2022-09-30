RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is conducting an investigation in Southside Richmond, as officers look for information on the suspect who shot a 17-year-old boy while he was on his way to the school bus stop Friday morning.

Police said the boy was walking towards the bus stop, on his way to go to school when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police tape was used to block off the corner of McDowell Road and Worthington Road. Several police vehicles were seen responding to the 900 block of McDowell Road.

The Richmond Police Department is conducting an investigation in Southside Richmond, as officers look for information on the suspect who shot a 17-year-old boy while he was on his way to the school bus stop Friday morning. (Photo of scene by Allie Barefoot/WRIC)

One Richmond school board member, Jonathan Young, was quick to speak out about the crime, saying, “I am appalled by this increasingly vile violence as am I by the inept response by political leaders in this town some of whom advocated for defunding the police and championed a catch and release public safety approach. Our students are because of it sustaining unspeakable harm.”

Friday’s life-threatening shooting comes in the wake of an increasingly frequent number of shootings involving Richmond students this year, several deadly. Just two weeks ago, 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey was found lying on the sidewalk, shot to death in Richmond’s northside. Last month, 18-year-old Jessie Crumble Bullock was killed after he and his mother were shot in Richmond’s Gilpin Court area on Aug. 13. In April, hundreds of people gathered to honor 17-year-old Semiah Yellardy after she was gunned down inside of her home on Sunday, April 10.

8News has confirmed the 17-year-old victim was walking toward the bus stop to meet a group of around a dozen other students waiting for the bus to pick them up for school, when he was shot in the drive-by shooting this morning. The students waiting at the stop included children from Huguenot High School and River City Middle School.

The boy was originally taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries but is now confirmed to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.