Police rope off the McDonald's on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond amid an investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond authorities have placed yellow police tape around the McDonald’s on Forest Hill Avenue for reports of a shooting in the area. 8News’ crews at the scene report observing a body in the parking lot.

Officers reported to the 6800 block of Forest Hill Avenue for reports of a shooting. 8News is still awaiting official confirmation from Richmond police.

