RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near a McDonald’s on Monday night.

Around 10 p.m. on July 17, officers responded to the restaurant at 1800 East Broad Street and found broken glass at the scene. Police believe the glass was broken by gunshots. Blood was also found.

Police have not found a victim, and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

(Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.