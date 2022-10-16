RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that appears to have taken place near Fairfield Court Elementary School.

Shortly before 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, officers were called to the 2500 block of Phaup Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One of the victims reportedly has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Shortly afterward, another man with a gunshot wound transported himself to a local hospital for treatment. A spokesperson for Richmond Police said that they were still investigating whether or not the third victim’s injuries were related to the Phaup Street shooting.

