RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened on VCU’s campus.

According to a VCU Alert, the assault happened in a residence hall on the Monroe Park Campus. The alert was sent at 11:42 a.m. Monday morning the same day of the assault.

VCU Police said the survivor and the suspect knew each other. Police are continuing to investigate.

