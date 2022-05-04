RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating two violent incidents in the city Wednesday night.

A juvenile boy was found shot with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the 2300 block of Richmond Street around 7:30 p.m.

Police later responded to a call for a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Gladstone Avenue near Napoleon Street in Richmond’s Northside. Officers at the scene told 8News that an aggravated assault had occurred. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors at the scene told 8News that they heard shots fired. An ambulance and police vehicles were photographed at the scene of the incident.

