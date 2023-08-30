RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left a girl hospitalized.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the 5700 block of Sweetwood Drive for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a juvenile female with an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, the injury was the result of a domestic incident.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries which were considered to be non-life-threatening.

The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 804-646-5100.