Police looking for Richmond couple believed to be in danger

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said is asking for the public’s help locating a missing couple they believe could be in danger.

The department said Sandra Powell-Wyche, 49, was last seen at her job on Monday, Dec. 14, at the 1600 block of Westbrook Avenue. Officers said they responded to her residence in the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue yesterday evening after she did not show up for work.

Powell-Wyche is approximately 5’7” tall and weighs about 260 pounds.

Police said Curtis Wyche, 36, was last seen at his residence in the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on Sunday, December 13.

He is 36 years old, 6’ tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about the couple’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective J. Larry at 804-646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, on the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.