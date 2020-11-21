Police looking for missing Richmond man

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing earlier this month.

Lee Braswell, 31, of Richmond, was last seen at his residence in the 2900 block of Edgewood Avenue on Nov. 7.

RPD describe Braswell as approximately 5’6” and weighing 150 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his arms and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Braswell also drives a 2005 black Ford Escape with the license plate VJJ-7380.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Detective A. Pavlenko at 804-646-5419 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

