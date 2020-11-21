Police looking for missing Richmond woman last seen on Friday

Minnie L. Saunders, 64, of Richmond, is described as about 4.’4″ and weighing 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing square framed glasses, blue jeans, a white shirt, black shoes and carrying a red and white bag.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –The Richmond Police Department said it needs the public’s help finding a missing Richmond woman who was last need on Friday.

Minnie L. Saunders, 64, was last seen leaving her residence on the 2200 block of Chalfont Drive on Nov. 20.

Police said Saunders is about 5’4” and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing square framed glasses, blue jeans, a white shirt, black shoes and carrying a red and white bag. They added she could also have possibly wearing a pink coat.

Saunders suffers from a medical condition, so the department said there is a concern for her safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sergeant M. Mocello at 804-814-4233 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

