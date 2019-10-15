Police looking for missing Richmond woman seen last week near her home

Kierra Howell, a 21-year-old Richmond woman, was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Yale Avenue, where she lives, wearing a blue jacket and khaki pants. Howell’s hair was pulled up when she was last seen.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in Richmond’s South Side on Oct. 10.

Kierra Howell, a 21-year-old Richmond woman, was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Yale Avenue, where she lives, wearing a blue jacket and khaki pants. Howell’s hair was pulled up when she was last seen.

Howell is 5-feet-1-inches tall and weighs roughly 130 pounds. She suffers from cognitive delays, according to police, and there is concern for her safety.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kierra Howell is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Pavlenko at (804) 646-5419 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or www.7801000.com.

