Police looking for Richmond man last heard from in mid-December; family concerned about his safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is looking for a man who was last heard from in mid-December.
Robert E. White Jr., 63, was reported missing by his family on Dec. 28, and police say they are concerned for his safety.
White has not been seen by his family since November, and his last known phone contact was on Dec. 17. Officials say he frequents the Church Hill and Fairmount neighborhoods.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
